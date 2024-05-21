Sign up
Photo 1128
Progress so far
A few weeks in and we are living with a building site with the inevitable delays on things holding us up!
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
fairford
