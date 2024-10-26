Sign up
Photo 1287
Westonbirt Arboretum
This arboretum is about 40 minutes drive from us and is a great place to visit when the autumn leaves start to appear - no doubt I will post a few more pictures from our visit!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
1
3
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1371
photos
83
followers
52
following
352% complete
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
26th October 2024 3:48pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
westonbirt
Boxplayer
ace
Splendid colours
October 28th, 2024
