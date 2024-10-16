Previous
Red Acer by nigelrogers
Photo 1281

Red Acer

I have a weakness for Acer trees and bushes, this one is always a great show this time of the year.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
william wooderson ace
I have one in the garden here which refuses to grow more than two feet high. But a neighbour has one as vibrant as this one so I am very envious! And I'm envious of this one...
October 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This is such a lovely colour. Mine sadly died in a harsh frost 2 years ago.
October 17th, 2024  
