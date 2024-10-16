Sign up
Photo 1281
Red Acer
I have a weakness for Acer trees and bushes, this one is always a great show this time of the year.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1365
photos
83
followers
52
following
Tags
tree
,
red
,
leaves
,
acer
,
fairford
william wooderson
ace
I have one in the garden here which refuses to grow more than two feet high. But a neighbour has one as vibrant as this one so I am very envious! And I'm envious of this one...
October 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This is such a lovely colour. Mine sadly died in a harsh frost 2 years ago.
October 17th, 2024
