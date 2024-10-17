Previous
Enjoying the afternoon sun by nigelrogers
Photo 1282

Enjoying the afternoon sun

A break from decorating so some fresh air in the garden!!
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
351% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

william wooderson ace
I like your new hairstyle!
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise