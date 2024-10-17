Sign up
Previous
Photo 1282
Enjoying the afternoon sun
A break from decorating so some fresh air in the garden!!
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Tags
red
,
stone
,
sculpture
,
fairford
william wooderson
ace
I like your new hairstyle!
October 17th, 2024
