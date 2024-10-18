Previous
The Hunter's rays by nigelrogers
Photo 1283

The Hunter's rays

Went out last night to capture the full moon, this one was also a supermoon and known as the Hunter's Moon. Wasn't long before I realised I had bought out the wrong lens, so this is from my phone in the graveyard of our local church.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Nigel Rogers

