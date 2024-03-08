Previous
Next
Springer Spaniel by nigelrogers
Photo 1063

Springer Spaniel

Visited our friends who were looking after a family members dog for a week.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely face.
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise