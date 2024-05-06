Previous
Botanical Gardens of Villa Taranto by nigelrogers
Botanical Gardens of Villa Taranto

These gardens (on the side of Lake Maggiore) were magnificent, unfortunately like most of the week it rained and was very dull.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Zilli ace
The weather makes everything look more dramatic.
May 9th, 2024  
