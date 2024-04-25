Previous
Sculpture of an urn made from slate pieces by nigelrogers
Sculpture of an urn made from slate pieces

Sculpture/art work in the grounds of Buscot Park a National Trust property in Oxfordshire.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love how the clouds frame the urn
