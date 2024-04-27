Previous
Woodchester Mansion 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1113

Woodchester Mansion 1

Woodchester Mansion is an unfinished, Gothic revival mansion house in Nympsfield, Gloucestershire, England. It is on the site of an earlier house known as Spring Park. The mansion is a Grade I listed building.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
