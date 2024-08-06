Sign up
Photo 1214
Fields of gold
Taken on one of our local walks.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
fields
,
fairford
bkb in the city
Looks like a very nice crop
August 6th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely
August 6th, 2024
