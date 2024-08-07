Previous
Our postman is very fit by nigelrogers
Photo 1215

Our postman is very fit

One of the many paths around Buscot House ( a National Trust House) we frequently visit as it is only 15 minutes away.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Mark St Clair ace
Love your leading line.
August 7th, 2024  
KWind ace
Wonderful image!
August 7th, 2024  
