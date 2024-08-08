Previous
Buscot House by nigelrogers
Buscot House

It's been wet and dull all day, so here is a picture from yesterday's walk - Buscot house.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Casablanca ace
Nice composition. Just looked it up. I see it is National Trust. Will bear that in mind if I am over that way. Done 27/60 for my challenge this year so far!
August 8th, 2024  
