Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1216
Buscot House
It's been wet and dull all day, so here is a picture from yesterday's walk - Buscot house.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1296
photos
78
followers
50
following
333% complete
View this month »
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
7th August 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buscot
,
fairford
Casablanca
ace
Nice composition. Just looked it up. I see it is National Trust. Will bear that in mind if I am over that way. Done 27/60 for my challenge this year so far!
August 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close