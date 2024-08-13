Sign up
Previous
Photo 1221
Barges at Gloucester docks
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1301
photos
78
followers
50
following
334% complete
View this month »
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
29th July 2024 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
docks
,
barges
,
gloucester
Casablanca
ace
Light bringing out the colours so well.
August 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
August 15th, 2024
