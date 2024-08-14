Previous
Arty glass spike by nigelrogers
Photo 1222

Arty glass spike

Glass sculpture in some gardens we visited recently.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Nigel Rogers

Photography has always been an interest for...
Bill Davidson
Very striking….
August 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous
August 19th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
August 19th, 2024  
Annie D ace
what a stunning sculpture
August 19th, 2024  
