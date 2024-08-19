Previous
New vs Old by nigelrogers
Photo 1227

New vs Old

New architecture facing old Victorian architecture, divided by the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal. The red ship in the distance is an old light house boat, you can actually stay on it as it is a sort of air-b-and-b.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Nigel Rogers

