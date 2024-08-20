Sign up
Photo 1226
Supermoon one day on
I missed the supermoon yesterday as it was so cloudy, so this is the next night from my garden!!
20th August 2024
Nigel Rogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
moon
,
fairford
