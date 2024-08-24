Sign up
Photo 1232
Who remembers these?
This is my brother-in-laws lava lamp, who had one of these in their youth??
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
red
,
bubbles
,
lava
Casablanca
ace
We had one in our lounge! Loved it. Nostalgic shot
August 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
My 8 year old niece has one and loves it.
August 26th, 2024
