Previous
Photo 1240
Waiting to join the murmaration
We have small murmurations of starlings around our house on a regular basis. They gather on roofs and in the trees waiting to join their friends as they fly over!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
birds
,
starlings
,
fairford
Brian
ace
Love the POV and composition.
September 2nd, 2024
