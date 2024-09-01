Previous
Waiting to join the murmaration by nigelrogers
Waiting to join the murmaration

We have small murmurations of starlings around our house on a regular basis. They gather on roofs and in the trees waiting to join their friends as they fly over!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Brian ace
Love the POV and composition.
September 2nd, 2024  
