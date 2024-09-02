Previous
Wot, no Crisps left! by nigelrogers
Photo 1241

Wot, no Crisps left!

Our friends dog loves to lick the salt out of crisp packets…..
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Wylie ace
A very dedicated effort!
September 4th, 2024  
