Photo 1242
Deck Chairs
Great place to sit, but it was just too cold!
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1330
photos
80
followers
52
following
342% complete
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
6th September 2024 4:20pm
Tags
bibury
Vesna
Beautiful place!
September 11th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
How lovely!
September 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely manicured gardens.
September 11th, 2024
