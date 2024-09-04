Previous
little planet London by nigelrogers
Found the link that Babs pointed me to last year and thought I would have another go. The original image was taken from the top of Battersea power station.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my, is that what we look like from above?
September 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is so cool! I saw The Shard first then explored other buildings. This works well.
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great effect.
September 4th, 2024  
