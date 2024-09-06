Sign up
Previous
Photo 1244
Hotel treats
Yesterday was our wedding anniversary so we stayed over in a local hotel for an evening meal. We were presented with two free glasses of champagne and this little platter of cakes!!
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Tags
bibury
,
swan-hotel
Susan Wakely
ace
What a treat.
September 7th, 2024
