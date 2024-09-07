Sign up
Photo 1245
Remembering
Candles for remembering those who are no longer with us - Cirencester Church.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
church
candles
cirencester
Susan Wakely
ace
Great dof.
September 9th, 2024
