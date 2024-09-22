Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1261
Toadstools - perhaps
Never sure what is a mushroom and what is a toadstool, but these looked attractive!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1345
photos
80
followers
52
following
346% complete
View this month »
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
25th September 2024 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fairford
Andy Oz
ace
Great photo, excellent control of the exposure.
Was it hand-held or on a tripod?
Love the shine on them - the damp weather is useful for something at least! :)
September 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Was it hand-held or on a tripod?
Love the shine on them - the damp weather is useful for something at least! :)