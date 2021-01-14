Previous
On the Bridge by njmom3
14 / 365

On the Bridge

This little bridge crosses a small stream & connects a parking lot to the street behind. The clouds parted for a short while today to let through the blue sky & sun. The gentleman walking at the far end of the bridge was an added bonus,

iPhone 11 Pro Max. No editing.
14th January 2021

Photo Details

