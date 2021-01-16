Previous
Puddles! by njmom3
16 / 365

Puddles!

The sun came out for a few minutes on what is expected to be a rainy day. There was no rainbow, but there were puddles to play in.
16th January 2021

@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
