Light and Lines by njmom3
24 / 365

Light and Lines

A cold and blustery day but fun in the sun with a crystal ball on my deck.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Maggie
Almost looks like a cat’s eye
January 25th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very cool!
January 25th, 2021  
