Another Neighborhood Street by njmom3
35 / 365

Another Neighborhood Street

Actually it’s the same street as yesterday but looking the other way. The sun came out today for the first time since Sunday. It was cold, but we had sunshine and beautiful blue skies all day. More snow is predicted for tomorrow.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Lin ace
Lovely lighting
February 5th, 2021  
Milanie ace
What wonderful lighting you caught on this scene
February 5th, 2021  
