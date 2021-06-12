Sign up
Leaves of Three, Leave it Be
Also do not play with electricity!
The sight of a power outlet on a tree with incoming and outgoing wires is interesting enough. The fact that it is surrounded by what looks like poison ivy makes it more so.
This was spotted on a walk in the woods near a site of archeological exploration & historic preservation.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
163
photos
107
followers
148
following
44% complete
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone12,5
Taken
12th June 2021 5:31pm
tree
,
iphone
,
outlet
,
leaves
,
power
,
woods
,
vine
,
wire
,
snapseed
,
sixws-119
,
theme-plantpower
,
poisinivy
