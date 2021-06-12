Previous
Next
Leaves of Three, Leave it Be by njmom3
163 / 365

Leaves of Three, Leave it Be

Also do not play with electricity!

The sight of a power outlet on a tree with incoming and outgoing wires is interesting enough. The fact that it is surrounded by what looks like poison ivy makes it more so.

This was spotted on a walk in the woods near a site of archeological exploration & historic preservation.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise