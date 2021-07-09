Sign up
190 / 365
Under the Overpass
Through my car window at a red light. I put my car in park & took a quick shot but totally forgot to roll down the window while doing it.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
190
photos
109
followers
147
following
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
9
1
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
9th July 2021 4:01pm
road
,
b&w
,
iphone
,
bridge
,
lines
,
arch
,
snapseed
Lin
ace
Great street capture and processing
July 10th, 2021
