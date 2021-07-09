Previous
Under the Overpass by njmom3
Under the Overpass

Through my car window at a red light. I put my car in park & took a quick shot but totally forgot to roll down the window while doing it.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Photo Details

Lin ace
Great street capture and processing
July 10th, 2021  
