189 / 365
What light through yonder window breaks?
Also no Juliet (or Romeo). Just a neighbor’s light shining through vertical blinds on a kitchen window.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images (memories) I...
Tags
night
,
iphone
,
light
,
window
,
blinds
,
snapseed
,
abstract-55
,
minimal-21
