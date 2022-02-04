Sign up
Photo 400
Open Window
Interesting choice of material to hold the window open.
Of course, my thought was perfect for Flash of Red February shapes. The ways in which this project changes how I look at things!
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I significantly improved the quality of the images I capture....
400
photos
121
followers
144
following
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
4th February 2022 2:44pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
window
,
tissue
,
tile
,
shapes
,
snapseed
,
for2022
,
eotb-141
