Previous
Next
Puddle! by njmom3
Photo 518

Puddle!

Summer thunderstorms lead to vivid skies & lots of puddles to play in. Nature found even in what is a parking lot & an entrance to a restaurant kitchen.
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
We've had some real drenchers too. Nice low perspective.
June 2nd, 2022  
Phil Howcroft
the reflection is awesome
June 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise