Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 670
Reflections on a Rainy Day
A puddle in the parking lot on my way to work.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
670
photos
124
followers
153
following
183% complete
View this month »
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
670
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
1st November 2022 8:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
church
,
reflection
,
leaves
,
fall
,
building
,
puddle
,
spire
,
snapseed
gloria jones
ace
Great shot and reflections
November 1st, 2022
Annie D
ace
Wow! Great colour and reflection
November 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflection.
November 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close