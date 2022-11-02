Previous
Next
Reflections on a Rainy Day by njmom3
Photo 670

Reflections on a Rainy Day

A puddle in the parking lot on my way to work.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great shot and reflections
November 1st, 2022  
Annie D ace
Wow! Great colour and reflection
November 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflection.
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise