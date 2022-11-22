Previous
Next
Another Evening Commute by njmom3
Photo 690

Another Evening Commute

Fortunately I live away from the wires, but I do like taking photographs of them.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Love the symmetry, what a great shot. fav.
November 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise