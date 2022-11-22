Sign up
Photo 690
Another Evening Commute
Fortunately I live away from the wires, but I do like taking photographs of them.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
683
684
685
686
687
688
689
690
8
1
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
22nd November 2022 5:06pm
Tags
iphone
,
sunset
,
orange
,
silhouette
,
wire
,
pole
,
snapseed
,
scenesoftheroad-50
Babs
ace
Love the symmetry, what a great shot. fav.
November 23rd, 2022
