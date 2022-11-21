Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 689
Evening Commute
The sky was a cotton candy blue & pink when I left my office & this by the time I got near home about 20 minutes later.
21st November 2022
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouette
,
snapseed
,
scenesoftheroad-50
Milanie
ace
That's some change in a short time - nice sunset
November 22nd, 2022
