Sideways by njmom3
Sideways

Sometimes you just have to change the way you look at things.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
195% complete

Cathy
Interesting! The vertical position made me do a double take!
December 18th, 2022  
Milanie ace
clever
December 18th, 2022  
