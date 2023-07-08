Previous
Final Curve by njmom3
Photo 890

Final Curve

When you turn the corner
And you run into yourself
Then you know that you have turned
All the corners that are left.

Langston Hughes
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Faye Turner
Cool shot
July 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise