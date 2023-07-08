Sign up
Photo 890
Final Curve
When you turn the corner
And you run into yourself
Then you know that you have turned
All the corners that are left.
Langston Hughes
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
890
photos
130
followers
168
following
243% complete
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th July 2023 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
truck
,
sidewalk
,
wall
,
building
,
woman
,
crosswalk
,
stoplight
,
snapseed
,
street-104
,
people-23
Faye Turner
Cool shot
July 12th, 2023
