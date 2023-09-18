Sign up
Hillside Square
Formerly a church, this building has been renovated while retaining the original architectural details from 1926. The building - now office space available for lease - is Silver LEED certified from the U.S. Green Building Council.
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
962
photos
128
followers
167
following
263% complete
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
19th September 2023 12:29pm
Tags
iphone
,
office
,
church
,
architecture
,
building
,
snapseed
