Night Moves by njmom3
Las Vegas is a 24/7 kind of town. The number of people, the constant motion, the sights & sounds can easily overwhelm. The view from a window high above, however, seals off all that leaving the lights.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Susan Wakely
Great pov to catch the night lights.
October 9th, 2023  
Dixie Goode
Lovely.
October 9th, 2023  
Diana
Fabulous night shot and colours.
October 9th, 2023  
