The Windows District by njmom3
The Windows District

This part of Arches National Park is called the Windows District because of the number of arches that create frames within the rock.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous capture, where are all the people
😀
November 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Another great capture
November 18th, 2023  
Nada ace
@365projectorgchristine You can see two walking on the path above the bushes. I waited until the path was relatively clear, preferring to enjoy the idea of solitude in the magnificent places.
November 18th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Simply stunning.
November 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the pov that includes the beautiful sky.
November 18th, 2023  
