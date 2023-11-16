Sign up
Previous
Photo 1021
The Windows District
This part of Arches National Park is called the Windows District because of the number of arches that create frames within the rock.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
5
4
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1021
photos
131
followers
171
following
279% complete
View this month »
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th October 2023 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
window
,
desert
,
clouds
,
path
,
scale
,
arches
,
snapseed
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous capture, where are all the people
😀
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Another great capture
November 18th, 2023
Nada
ace
@365projectorgchristine
You can see two walking on the path above the bushes. I waited until the path was relatively clear, preferring to enjoy the idea of solitude in the magnificent places.
November 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Simply stunning.
November 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the pov that includes the beautiful sky.
November 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
😀