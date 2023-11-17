Sign up
Photo 1022
Another Window
Arches National Park is home to thousands of naturally created arches in an ever changing landscape. once again, the tiny little points that people in the arch give a sense of the scale.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
iphone
rock
hike
arch
arches
hikers
snapseed
Dave
ace
Pretty neat. I love the clouds.
November 18th, 2023
