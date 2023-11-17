Previous
Another Window by njmom3
Arches National Park is home to thousands of naturally created arches in an ever changing landscape. once again, the tiny little points that people in the arch give a sense of the scale.
Dave ace
Pretty neat. I love the clouds.
November 18th, 2023  
