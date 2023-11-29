Previous
Lower Antelope Canyon by njmom3
Lower Antelope Canyon

Antelope Canyon is a slot canyon formed by the erosion of Navajo Sandstone due to flash flooding. Rainwater, especially during monsoon season, runs into the basin above the slot canyon sections and then into the narrow passageways. Over time the passageways eroded away, deepening the corridors and smoothing hard edges to form characteristic "flowing" shapes. Lower Antelope Canyon is below ground. You have descend into it.

Navajo National Parks: “Our Mission is to protect, preserve and manage tribal parks, monuments and recreation areas for the perpetual enjoyment and benefit of the Navajo Nation – the spectacular landscapes, buttes, canyons, clean air, diversity of plants and wildlife, and areas of beauty and solitude.”

29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
gloria jones ace
Magnificent image.
December 1st, 2023  
