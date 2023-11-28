Previous
Evening comes to the valley. by njmom3
Photo 1033

Evening comes to the valley.

As the sun dips lower, the monuments cast shadows creating dramatic differences between dark & light.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
283% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful
November 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise