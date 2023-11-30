Previous
Waves in the Rock by njmom3
Photo 1035

Waves in the Rock

The magic of water, storm, rock, & time. This is looking up a canyon wall.

SOOC
30th November 2023

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
283% complete

Milanie ace
What wonderful focus and colors
December 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Outstanding.
December 2nd, 2023  
Cathy
Oh the light, shadows, and framing! Outstanding and a fav!
December 2nd, 2023  
