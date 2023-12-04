Previous
A slot canyon is an amazing thing. So wide in parts as to create rooms. So narrow in parts that a person can touch both sides. The geology of what erodes away & what remains is fascinating.

As the guides educated us, when it rains, the canyon floods. With predictions of storms, the canyon is a dangerous place to be. They can evacuate within 10-15 minutes if need be & if visitors respect the guidelines. After every storm, it takes a day or two to make the canyon passable again for the general public. Nature is ever present & respected in its creations & its power. The Navajo do not consider themselves owners of the land but rather stewards of the land.
