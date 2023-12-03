Previous
Layers by njmom3
Layers

So seemingly fluid to the eye. So solid to the touch.
3rd December 2023

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
judith deacon

wonderful light and composition. Fave
December 5th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Incredible - a morbidly obese fav
December 5th, 2023  
Christina ace
The shade and tones are simply amazing
December 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Stunning fav
December 5th, 2023  
