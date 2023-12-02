Previous
The Sea Horse by njmom3
The Sea Horse

As the Navajo guide pointed out, sometimes the formations are the rocks and cliffs themselves. Sometimes it’s what shows where the cliffs and rocks are not. You have to see.

In the heart of the canyon looking up.
How wonderful are these. On the bucket list it goes!!!
December 3rd, 2023  
Wow! Such amazing formations—great shots of them!!
December 3rd, 2023  
