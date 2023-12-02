Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1037
The Sea Horse
As the Navajo guide pointed out, sometimes the formations are the rocks and cliffs themselves. Sometimes it’s what shows where the cliffs and rocks are not. You have to see.
In the heart of the canyon looking up.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
1037
photos
130
followers
173
following
284% complete
View this month »
1030
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
13th October 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
cliff
,
shapes
,
antelope
,
canyon
Elisa Smith
ace
How wonderful are these. On the bucket list it goes!!!
December 3rd, 2023
Mary Siegle
ace
Wow! Such amazing formations—great shots of them!!
December 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close