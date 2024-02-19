Previous
Union Water Tower by njmom3
Photo 1116

Union Water Tower

Flash of Red February - Negative space #1

As seen from a moving car. I was not driving. I have driven by this tower hundreds of time. This time I see the negative space around it which makes me see the shape of it & the details even more. The cloudy day definitely helped.

The prompts of this project make me notice!
19th February 2024

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
