Photo 1117
What is behind door number 1?
Flash of Red February - negative space.
This is the door to a restaurant freezer.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful mono
February 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Very nice for negative space. Love the title.
February 21st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Behind that door are a heap of frozen goods!
February 21st, 2024
Annie D
ace
great textures
February 21st, 2024
